Justin Bieber Reportedly Taps Travis Scott and Post Malone for New Album.

According to TMZ.com, Bieber is planning to drop his first studio album since 2015's 'Purpose' in March.

It will reportedly include a number of featured artists.

An insider told TMZ that Bieber is currently waiting for Malone to send him his parts for their track.

It's also been claimed that Bieber is considering naming his new LP 'Forever' after he recently got the word tattooed on his neck.

Bieber kicked off the New Year by dropping his first solo single in five years, "Yummy," which will be featured on his upcoming fifth studio album.

Bieber pays tribute to his wife, Hailey, on the new track