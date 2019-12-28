Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 3, 2020

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 08:55s - Published < > Embed
23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 3, 2020

23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 3, 2020

This morning American defense officials say nearly 3,000 more U.S. troops will be heading to the Middle East in the wake of the U.S. killing an Iranian general.

Plus, we're getting our first look at an annual report released by the California Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board that collects data from law enforcement agencies statewide to analyze individuals who were stopped in a vehicle or as a pedestrian.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Ancelotti to block Richarlison deal, Haaland ‘agrees terms’ with Juventus, Maddison targetted

We’ll keep you updated with all the latest Manchester United news, ahead of the January transfer...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

ABC 10News at 11am Top Stories [Video]ABC 10News at 11am Top Stories

News Headlines for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from ABC 10News

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 15:32Published

23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for January 3, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for January 3, 2020

One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Delano. Plus, dramatic body cam video of a couple being rescued from a fire.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 11:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.