Woman killed on I-94 in Kenosha County

A woman was killed on I-94 Friday morning when she was hit by a vehicle while on the interstate.
HAPPENING NOW: THE KENOSHACOUNTY SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT ISINVESTIGATING -- AFTER A WOMANWALKING ALONG THE HIGHWAY WASHIT AND KILLED THIS MORNINGNEAR THE STATE LINE.ADRIANAMENDEZ HAS THE DETAILS -- NEWAT NOON.Investigators say a woman waswalking on I-94 in theSouthbound lanes close to theRussel Road edit when she washit and killed.

Investigatorsare trying to determine whatshe was doing on theinterstate in the first place.MULTIPLE RESCUE CREWS FROMBRISTOL AND KENOSHA RESPONDEDTO THE SCENE, CAUSINGSLOWDOWNS DURING THE MORNINGRUSH HOUR."Go ahead and rollrescue.

One person down.Definitely F Frank."INVESTIGATORS SAY AFTERHITTING THE WOMAN THE DRIVEROF THE VEHICLE DID STOP AND ISCOOPERATING WITH AUTHORITIESIN THIS INVESTIGATION.WE SAWKENOSHA COUNTY SHERIFFDEPUTIES CANVASSING THE SIDEOF THE INTERSTATE near thearea where the WOMAN wasstruck.AUTHORITIES SAY THEY'RESTLL WORKING TO LEARN HOW THEWOMAN GOT ON THE INTERSTATEAND WHY SHE WAS WALKING WHERECARS ARE TRAVELING AT SPEEDSOF 70 MILES PER HOUR.KenoshaCounty Sheriffs Department hasnot released the name of thewoman killed.

We will continueto follow this story and willbring you more information asit's released to us both onair and Reporting in KenoshaAdriana Mendez Todays




