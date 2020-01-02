Global  

China Denies Halting Link Between Shanghai, London Stock Exchanges

China Denies Halting Link Between Shanghai, London Stock Exchanges

China Denies Halting Link Between Shanghai, London Stock Exchanges

A spokesperson for the China Securities Regulatory Commission said the Shanghai-London Stock Connect has been operating normally since June.
Recent related news from verified sources

China Halts Link Between Shanghai, London Stock Exchanges

China Halts Link Between Shanghai, London Stock ExchangesWatch VideoChina has reportedly blocked a link between the Shanghai and London stock exchanges as...
Newsy - Published

China halts link between Shanghai and London stock exchanges as political tensions escalate

Britain's stance over pro-Democracy protests in Hong Kong has angered Beijing
Independent - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

China halts LSE link over HK tensions - sources [Video]China halts LSE link over HK tensions - sources

China has temporarily blocked planned cross-border listings between the Shanghai and London stock exchanges because of political tensions with Britain, sources have told Reuters. David Pollard reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published

China Halts Link Between Shanghai, London Stock Exchanges [Video]China Halts Link Between Shanghai, London Stock Exchanges

The Shanghai-London Stock Connect program was established to help improve Britain&apos;s ties with China and, in turn, open up Beijing&apos;s capital markets.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published

