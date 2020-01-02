Global  

Jet Company Employee Helped Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Flee

Jet Company Employee Helped Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Flee

Jet Company Employee Helped Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Flee

The Turkish company says a rogue employee forged documents to help Carlos Ghosn escape to Lebanon.
Turkish jet firm says employee falsified Ghosn records

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish airline company whose jets were used to fly former Nissan Chairman...
Ghosn used our jets illegally in escape from Japan, Turkish company says

A Turkish private jet operator said on Friday that ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn used two of its planes...
Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn [Video]Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. According to Reuters, Turkey has launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via..

