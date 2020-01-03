Hundreds Of Delta Airline Employees Sue Lands’ End For Uniforms Allegedly Making Them Sick now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:03s - Published Hundreds Of Delta Airline Employees Sue Lands’ End For Uniforms Allegedly Making Them Sick Delta Airline employees are having some turbulence with their uniforms. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Delta workers sue manufacturer Lands’ End over uniforms MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of Delta Air Lines employees have filed a pair of class action...

Seattle Times - Published 2 hours ago



Lands' End sued by more Delta Air Lines employees over uniforms Wisconsin apparel merchant Lands' End Inc. has been named in a second lawsuit filed by employees of...

bizjournals - Published 5 hours ago







You Might Like