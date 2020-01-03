Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Are we heading for another war in the Middle East?

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Are we heading for another war in the Middle East?

Are we heading for another war in the Middle East?

Is the Middle East heading for another war after America's assassination of General Soleimani?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic White House contenders condemn Trump's strike against Iranian commander, warn of war

Democratic presidential contenders on Friday condemned the air strike that killed prominent Iranian...
Reuters - Published

NJ Dem says U.S. airstrike could lead to more American deaths

Sen. Chris Murphy, D. Mass., said Friday that the United States may have provoked a potential...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BlazeKeylon

Blaze RT @JohnDBrice1: #Vols asst David Johnson heading to FSU as RBs coach is done, but already folks are interested in joining #Vols staff. Pru… 23 seconds ago

euro_paddy

EuroPaddy RT @MrCFrog: What the fuck???? Hope she is found soon. Another place I've lived that looks like its heading down the shitpan https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

shappy

Melissa Nightingale @audrawilliams Scanning the room I'm in before heading to another part of the house to see if there's anything I need to take with me. 4 minutes ago

ExeterCX

Karime Hassan RT @radioexe: Exeter in the new Glasgow clearly! Another star Scot is heading to the @ExeterChiefs. Lock Jonny Gray is on his way, joining… 6 minutes ago

fredlandoy

👷‍♂️Fred Landoy🧢🐐☔ RT @makerofmagik: I had to stop by my office in Ohio today before heading to #Iowa. This is @Krystle_Smith27 she is my favorite person in… 7 minutes ago

SheilaCoteMeek

Dr. Sheila Cote-Meek Vacay is over~Finishing up 2 pieces of academic work before heading to work on Jan 6th! Reviewing last of copy-edit… https://t.co/z3DR4zoCOT 8 minutes ago

ProfJHarrison

Dr. Joel Harrison Heading back to the DMV today after 2 1/2 weeks in Southern California. So glad to have another week before classes start! 8 minutes ago

shameful_joy

45 es un titere 🆘 @CongressmanHice @POTUS @realDonaldTrump Get ready to***billions, kids! Say goodbye to the thousands of troops… https://t.co/JaILyqK1Gh 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran&apos;s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:36Published

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.