Tensions Escalate After Drone Strike Killed Iranian Military Leader

Tensions Escalate After Drone Strike Killed Iranian Military Leader

Tensions Escalate After Drone Strike Killed Iranian Military Leader

Team coverage of repercussions from and reaction to preemptive strike that killed Iranian commander Soleimani (1-3-2020)
Sen. Cory Gardner credits Trump for “decisive action” that killed Iranian military leader

A U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian military commander in Iraq won praise Thursday night from...
Denver Post - Published

Oil Prices Jump After Top Iranian Is Killed on U.S. Orders

Analysts warned that the strike on an Iranian military leader raises the prospect of volatility...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •NPR



Tensions Escalate In Middle East After Airstrike Kills Iranian Military Commander

Iran has promised "crushing revenge" for the killing of Qassem Soleimani. Jasmine Viel reports.

Iran has promised "crushing revenge" for the killing of Qassem Soleimani. Jasmine Viel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:42Published

U.S. Drone Strike in Iran Kills Commander of Iranian Forces

U.S. Drone Strike in Iran Kills Commander of Iranian Forces

Credit: WEVVPublished

