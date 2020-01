Police release photo of person of interest in deadly hit-and-run on Christmas Eve 33 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:43s - Published Police release photo of person of interest in deadly hit-and-run on Christmas Eve The Milwaukee Police Department released the name and photo of a person of interest in the deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Christmas Eve. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Police release photo of person of interest in deadly hit-and-run on Christmas Eve THANKS FOR JOINING US.JUSTINTO THE NEWSROOM -- POLICEHAVE IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT IN ADEADLY CHRISTMAS EVEHIT-AND-RUN -- NEAR HOWELL ANDDOVER.POLICE ARE ASKING FORYOUR HELP FINDING THIS MAN --45-YEAR-OLD MANUEL SALAZAR-GUTIERREZ.HE'S ABOUT 6'01, 250POUNDS WITH BLACK HAIR ANDBROWN EYES.HE HAS SEVERALTATTOOS INCLUDING "ZACATECA"ACROSS HIS ABDOMEN.JAMIE HANSON WAS WALKING HERDOGS WHEN POLICE SAY THEDRIVER HIT HER ON THE SIDEWALKNEAR HOWELL AND DOVER.THEIMPACT SENT HANSON FLYINGFIFTY FEET FROM WHERE SHE WASHIT.HER DOGS ALSO DIED.IF YOUHELP FIND THE SUSPECT -- YOUCOULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR ATHOUSAND DOLLAR REWARD.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources New Video Shows Truck Police Link To Christmas Night Hit-And-Run Fatality Police are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver in Queens, who left a man to die in the street on Christmas night. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:26Published 6 hours ago Woman Found Shot, Killed In Wrecked Vehicle In Fort Worth Neighborhood Police said a person of interest is being interviewed by homicide detectives and there is no immediate threat to the public. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:25Published 22 hours ago