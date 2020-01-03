Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Camera Glitch or Alien Abduction?

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Camera Glitch or Alien Abduction?

Camera Glitch or Alien Abduction?

Occurred on December 27, 2019 / Porter, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "This morning, my fiance and I were looking through our videos recorded by Ring and we found a weird glitch.

She said, "Look Ring had you abducted by aliens or you've just been part of the rapture!" Either way, it was really funny!"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.