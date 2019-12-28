Global  

KSBW Midday Pet of the Week: Mickey!

Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:17s
KSBW Midday Pet of the Week: Mickey!

KSBW Midday Pet of the Week: Mickey!

Meet Mickey!

This doggy has had some a rough life so far but the SPCA has done a great job to get him back in to top shape and now he is ready to go to a loving home.

Visit the SPCA fro Monterey County to provide that home.
KSBW Midday Pet of the Week: Mickey!

