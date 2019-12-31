Global  

Neighbor Calls Police on Parrot

Neighbor Calls Police on Parrot

Neighbor Calls Police on Parrot

Occurred on December 29, 2019 / Lake Worth Beach, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "I was changing the brakes on my wife's car and had my 40-year-old parrot, Rambo, on his outside perch where he sings and talks.

Sometime later four police officers showed up saying a neighbor called because she heard a woman screaming for help.

I promptly introduced the officers to Rambo and we all had a good laugh.

Afterward, I also introduced Rambo to the neighbor who called in the screaming.

She too had a good laugh.

Sometimes Rambo yells 'help, help, let me out'.

Something I taught him when I was a kid and Rambo lived in a cage."
