Giving Water to a Thirsty Koala

Occurred on December 19, 2019 / Hallett Cove, Adelaide, Australia Info from Licensor: "A heatwave in Adelaide on this day was 45 degrees.

Driving down my street, I noticed a koala low in a gym tree.

My daughter and I went home and grabbed a bowl and some cold water.

Scared and phone-in-hand, I videoed walking up to the koala, just because I’ve never done this before (she looked exhausted), and to my surprise she drank from the bowl.

More neighbors came to see what I was doing and offered water to her too when we left!"