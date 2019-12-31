Global  

Giving Water to a Thirsty Koala

Giving Water to a Thirsty Koala

Giving Water to a Thirsty Koala

Occurred on December 19, 2019 / Hallett Cove, Adelaide, Australia Info from Licensor: "A heatwave in Adelaide on this day was 45 degrees.

Driving down my street, I noticed a koala low in a gym tree.

My daughter and I went home and grabbed a bowl and some cold water.

Scared and phone-in-hand, I videoed walking up to the koala, just because I’ve never done this before (she looked exhausted), and to my surprise she drank from the bowl.

More neighbors came to see what I was doing and offered water to her too when we left!"
Thirsty koala drinks water from passing cyclist during Australia’s heat wave [Video]Thirsty koala drinks water from passing cyclist during Australia’s heat wave

This thirsty koala was desperately looking for water as the second heat wave hit South Australia

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:51Published

Check This Out: Thirsty koala chugs cyclist's water [Video]Check This Out: Thirsty koala chugs cyclist's water

Anna Heusler was riding her bike down from the hills toward Adelaide, South Australia on Thursday with a group of cyclists when she saw a koala sitting in the middle of the road.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

