Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UK MP Jess Phillips announces Labour leadership bid

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
UK MP Jess Phillips announces Labour leadership bid

UK MP Jess Phillips announces Labour leadership bid

Jess Phillips, the UK member of parliament for the constituency of Birmingham Yardley announced her bid for the Labour leadership on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jess Phillips set to launch Labour leadership bid after Jeremy Corbyn's disastrous General Election

Jess Phillips set to launch Labour leadership bid after Jeremy Corbyn's disastrous General ElectionOthers expected to declare shortly include shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Grimsby TelegraphRIA Nov.


Jess Phillips resolves to 'do what it takes' as poll makes her third favourite for Labour leadership

Jess Phillips resolves to 'do what it takes' as poll makes her third favourite for Labour leadershipJess Phillips has yet to declare her hand on a bid for leadership of the Labour Party - but she's...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Demelzatries

New Year, New Melz RT @BolsoverBeast: Labour MP Jess Phillips announces she is NOT pansexual https://t.co/d78iuWyHpg 9 seconds ago

bertiestim

neil bertram RT @BBCPolitics: Jess Phillips announces she is joining the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader https://t.co/nix2OsLLzE 20 seconds ago

negaband

Paolo Granelli I am 100 percent with this woman for Labour leader. Just listening to her the night of the election made her streng… https://t.co/xBXSc4FXUp 43 minutes ago

ChapelA_Labour

ChapelAllertonLabour RT @jak_xr: Lisa Nandy announces leadership bid. Sky and BBC - no negative reports Jess Phillips announces leadership bid. Sky and BBC -… 57 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jess Phillips launches Labour leadership bid [Video]Jess Phillips launches Labour leadership bid

Jess Phillips MP launches her Labour leadership campaign with a video that looks at some of the factors behind her political career. Ms Phillips became the third candidate to formally announce their..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published

Jess Phillips enters Labour leadership race [Video]Jess Phillips enters Labour leadership race

Jess Phillips has announced that she is entering the Labour Party leadership contest. The MP for Birmingham Yardley said she thinks that "we need more honesty in politics". Report by Thomasl. Like us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.