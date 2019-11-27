President Trump addresses Iran crisis

BAGHDAD -- Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed...



Recent related videos from verified sources Jimmy Carter Hospitalized With Urinary Tract Infection Former President Jimmy Carter was released from the hospital the day before Thanksgiving. But soon after, Carter was admitted to another hospital over the holiday weekend. The Carter Center said in a.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published on December 4, 2019 How Trump May Be Handing A Big Win To Iran And Russia When No One's Looking Most media coverage of President Donald Trump is focusing on the impeachment proceedings against him. But according to Business Insider, less attention has been granted to a different Trump.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42Published on November 27, 2019