President Trump addresses Iran crisis

President Trump addresses Iran crisisTrump spoke about the airstrike that killed an Iranian military leader.
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after top general killed

US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after top general killedBAGHDAD -- Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed...
Dizzying Day for Trump Caps a Year Full of Them

The president monitored a Middle East crisis from his golf club, threatened Iran and implored...
