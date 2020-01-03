Methodist church plans to split over gay marriage, clergy -officials

Global  

The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials said on Friday, a schism that follows years of contention over whether the church should end its ban on gay marriage and ordination of gay clergy.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, potentially ending years of contention over whether the church should end its ban on gay marriage and ordination of gay clergy.

If approved at the church's worldwide conference in Minneapolis in May, the plan - announced Friday - would divide the third-largest U.S. Christian denomination into two branches.

One that opposes gay marriage and the ordination of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender clergy.

And another more tolerant branch that will allow same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy.

Leaders said the split would affect the church, globally.

It currently has more than 13 million members in the United States and 80 million worldwide.

The U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage throughout the nation in 2015, but that decision applies only to civil, not religious, services.

While some Christian denominations, like the Episcopal Church have sanctified same-sex unions, others including the Roman Catholic Church and Southern Baptist Convention, have not.



