Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott & Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2020 | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:42s - Published
now < > Embed
Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott & Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2020 | Billboard News
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup overnight on Thursday (Jan.
2), with Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean leading the bill.
Recent related news from verified sources
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup overnight on Thursday (Jan.... Billboard.com - Published 19 hours ago Also reported by • BBC News • ContactMusic • Daily Caller
Emotions run high in desert at Palm Springs awards gala; "Twilight" actor Peter Facinelli and Wilmer... USATODAY.com - Published 9 hours ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Full Lineup Released for Coachella 2020
Full Lineup Released
for Coachella 2020.
The countdown to Coachella 2020 is
finally here and the complete lineup has been
released for the two weekend festival. .
As previously rumored,
Frank..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06 Published 8 hours ago