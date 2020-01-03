Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott & Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2020 | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott & Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2020 | Billboard News

Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott & Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2020 | Billboard News

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup overnight on Thursday (Jan.

2), with Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean leading the bill.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott & Frank Ocean Set for Coachella 2020

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup overnight on Thursday (Jan....
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsContactMusicDaily Caller


ShowBiz Minute: Palm Springs, Facinelli/Valderrama, Coachella

Emotions run high in desert at Palm Springs awards gala; "Twilight" actor Peter Facinelli and Wilmer...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Full Lineup Released for Coachella 2020 [Video]Full Lineup Released for Coachella 2020

Full Lineup Released for Coachella 2020. The countdown to Coachella 2020 is finally here and the complete lineup has been released for the two weekend festival. . As previously rumored, Frank..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean to headline Coachella [Video]Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean to headline Coachella

Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, and Frank Ocean are to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next year, with the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Big Sean, Charli XCX, Lana Del Rey, and FKA..

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.