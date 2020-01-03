Luka Doncic and Brandon Ingram Should Lead the Wave of New NBA West All-Stars 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 00:58s - Published Luka Doncic and Brandon Ingram Should Lead the Wave of New NBA West All-Stars Luka Doncic and Brandon Ingram Should Lead the Wave of New NBA West All-Stars 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this David Pauole RT @esidery: Here are the only players averaging at least 25 points per game on +60 TS% this season: • Giannis Antetokounmpo • Anthony Dav… 1 hour ago NATE These are my West All Stars at the moment James Harden Luka Doncic Karl Anthony Towns LeBron James Anthony Dav… https://t.co/7pfNyaTZkK 4 hours ago Chris Caraballo RT @KingN8G: Top 15 NBA prospects (23 or younger) 1. Luka Doncic 2. Zion 3. Trae Young 4. Devin Booker 5. Ja Morant 6. Donovan Mitchell… 6 hours ago Nate Top 15 NBA prospects (23 or younger) 1. Luka Doncic 2. Zion 3. Trae Young 4. Devin Booker 5. Ja Morant 6. Donov… https://t.co/H57mbF7Hhs 7 hours ago Scrap I vividly remember brandon ingram giving Luka Doncic problems last year 9 hours ago K Dubb Luka Doncic and Brandon Ingram Should Lead the Wave of New NBA West All-Stars https://t.co/GnP8roqtAb #sports #feedly 9 hours ago SportNewsBuzz Luka Doncic and Brandon Ingram Should Lead the Wave of New NBA West All-Stars https://t.co/BRbeVBdXO5 9 hours ago Jason Takhtadjian I'm sorry but Brandon Ingram isn't my Most improved player so far. That award goes to Luka Doncic & it really shouldn't be a discussion 11 hours ago