Soldier's Mother Deported to Mexico After 31 Years in San Diego

Soldier's Mother Deported to Mexico After 31 Years in San Diego

Soldier's Mother Deported to Mexico After 31 Years in San Diego

The mother of an Army officer was deported to Mexico after living for more than three decades in San Diego.
Mother of U.S. Army intelligence officer deported to Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The mother of an Army intelligence officer was deported on Thursday to Mexico...
Seattle Times - Published


Family of deported mom hopeful for policy change [Video]Family of deported mom hopeful for policy change

Family of deported mom hopeful for policy change

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:09Published

Mother of US Army soldier deported to Mexico [Video]Mother of US Army soldier deported to Mexico

A mother of a U.S. Army soldier was hoping for a miracle that would prevent her from being deported, but she was sent to her native Mexico following a hearing in San Diego.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:37Published

