2 New Dog Breeds Recognized by the American Kennel Club

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:03s
2 New Dog Breeds Recognized by the American Kennel Club.

First is the Dogo Argentino, a hunting hound that the organization calls "friendly, cheerful, and humble.".

They have strong guarding instincts and tend to be very protective and territorial.

The breed is a powerful, athletic working dog that needs a great deal of daily exercise and frequent interaction with people, American Kennel Club, via press release.

The AKC adds that the coat of the Argentinian dog only needs to be brushed once a week.

Next is the Barbet, a french water dog that the club calls "friendly, bright, and sweet-natured.".

The dog is also described as smart, even-tempered and loyal to its owners.

Both are unique, offering dog lovers very different choices.

As always, we encourage people to do their research to find the best breed for their lifestyle when looking to add a dog to their home, AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo, via press release.

The pooches join almost 200 canine breeds that have been acknowledged by the club so far
