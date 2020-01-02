Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

U-Haul to Implement Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
U-Haul to Implement Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy

U-Haul to Implement Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy

U-Haul to Implement Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy.

U-Haul recently announced their decision to no longer hire smokers and nicotine users.

.

The new hiring policy will go into effect on Feb.

1.

It will only apply in the 21 states that currently allow companies to deny job applications based on nicotine use.

.

Of those states, where testing is allowed, applicants will have to consent to future nicotine screenings.

According to U-Haul Chief of Staff Jessica Lopez, the decision is a “responsible step” towards bettering the company’s health.

.

We are deeply invested in the well-being of our Team Members … Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks.

This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, Jessica Lopez, via statement.

U-Haul currently employs more than 30,000 people across the United States and Canada.

Current U-Haul employees that use nicotine will reportedly not be impacted by the new policy
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U-Haul will no longer hire smokers in 21 states, including Delaware

U-Haul recently announced a new hiring policy. It will no longer hire nicotine users starting Feb. 1...
Delawareonline - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kfdinews

KFDI News U-Haul says it won't hire nicotine users under a new policy that goes into effect in February. https://t.co/uDBgWY53yE 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U-Haul Introduces Anti-Nicotine Policy [Video]U-Haul Introduces Anti-Nicotine Policy

U-Haul announced that in 21 states it will stop hiring anyone who uses nicotine in an effort to save money on healthcare costs and improve corporate culture.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published

Eye On The Day 1/3 [Video]Eye On The Day 1/3

Here are the stories we're keeping our eye on: a U.S.-ordered airstrike killed an Iranian leader, Australia's devastating fires are expected to get worse, and U-Haul's new nicotine-free policy.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.