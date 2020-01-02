U-Haul to Implement Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy
U-Haul to Implement
Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy.
U-Haul recently announced their decision to
no longer hire smokers and nicotine users.
.
The new hiring policy will
go into effect on Feb.
1.
It will only apply in the 21 states that currently allow
companies to deny job applications based on nicotine use.
.
Of those states, where testing is allowed, applicants
will have to consent to future nicotine screenings.
According to U-Haul Chief of Staff
Jessica Lopez, the decision is a
“responsible step” towards
bettering the company’s health.
.
We are deeply invested in the well-being of
our Team Members … Nicotine products are
addictive and pose a variety of serious health
risks.
This policy is a responsible step in
fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, Jessica Lopez, via statement.
U-Haul currently employs more than 30,000
people across the United States and Canada.
Current U-Haul employees that use nicotine will
reportedly not be impacted by the new policy