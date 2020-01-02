U-Haul to Implement Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy

U-Haul to Implement Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy.

U-Haul recently announced their decision to no longer hire smokers and nicotine users.

.

The new hiring policy will go into effect on Feb.

1.

It will only apply in the 21 states that currently allow companies to deny job applications based on nicotine use.

.

Of those states, where testing is allowed, applicants will have to consent to future nicotine screenings.

According to U-Haul Chief of Staff Jessica Lopez, the decision is a “responsible step” towards bettering the company’s health.

.

We are deeply invested in the well-being of our Team Members … Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks.

This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, Jessica Lopez, via statement.

U-Haul currently employs more than 30,000 people across the United States and Canada.

Current U-Haul employees that use nicotine will reportedly not be impacted by the new policy