Four heirs in royal portrait to mark the new decade

The Queen is celebrating the start of the new decade with a new portrait of herself and her three heirs.This is only the second time that a portrait of all four royals together has been issued.

The first was released in April 2016 to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday, with the picture then printed on commemorative stamps.
