Farmers market continues Saturday

"11"-until-"3".

You can help support local businesses "tomorrow"... that's with "the terre haute farmers market".

"the event" highlights "local vendors" through food an produce..

As well as through arts and crafts.

That includes artisans at campbell creek.

You're seeing video from there.

"the farmer's market" is happening... from "9"-o'clock i the morning until "1"-o'clock i the afternoon tomorrow.

That's inside "the meadows shopping center" on poplar street.

"vendors" will set-up by "steinmart".

To see the complete list of vendors participating..

Make a point to visit "wthi-tv-dot-com".