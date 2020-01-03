Local Iranian Couple Reacts to Airstrike



Recent related videos from verified sources Local Lawmakers React To US Killing Iranian General New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim says he has some concerns after the strike. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:44Published now US Sending Troops To Middle East After Terminating Iranian General President Troop responds to terminating Iranian master terrorist, the strike marks a new escalation in Washington’s conflict with Iran, Frank Vascellaro and Amelia Santaniello reports (2:07). WCCO 4.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:07Published 3 minutes ago