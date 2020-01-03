Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Local Iranian Couple Reacts to Airstrike

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Local Iranian Couple Reacts to AirstrikeThe say the attack on Iranian leadership isn't of concern to most Iranians.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Lawmakers React To US Killing Iranian General [Video]Local Lawmakers React To US Killing Iranian General

New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim says he has some concerns after the strike.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:44Published

US Sending Troops To Middle East After Terminating Iranian General [Video]US Sending Troops To Middle East After Terminating Iranian General

President Troop responds to terminating Iranian master terrorist, the strike marks a new escalation in Washington’s conflict with Iran, Frank Vascellaro and Amelia Santaniello reports (2:07). WCCO 4..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.