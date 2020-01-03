Sheriff: One dead, two injured after fight at Chickasaw Regional Correctional Facility

Have three dead state inmates just this week alone.

The latest one coming this morning in chickasaw county.

W-t-v-a's alisa anderson is live in chickasaw county to tell us what happened there as well as what happened in the other two deaths.

The state kept that inmate here at the jail in chickasaw county.

It's one of 15 local jails in mississippi that house state inmates.

Coroner michael fowler identified him as 26-year-old gregory emary of hernando.

The mississippi department of corrections said a judge sentenced him to 16 years in prison for a burglary.

Sheriff jim myers said emary died and two other inmates got hurt during a fight.

Law enforcement took both of those injured inmates to separate hospitals.

Now as you said, this is the third state inmate to die in custody this week.

Walter gates died new year's morning in a fight at the state penitentiary at parchman.

Then on sunday, an inmate died at a state prison in greene county, which is in south mississippi.

That triggered a lockdown at all state prisons.

What we don't know yet is if there's a connection between all three inmate deaths.

We hope to have an answer for you later today.

Live in chickasaw county, alisa anderson, w-t-v-a nine news.

