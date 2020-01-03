Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Outdated Software Causes Parking Meter Glitches In NYC

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Outdated Software Causes Parking Meter Glitches In NYC

Outdated Software Causes Parking Meter Glitches In NYC

CBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on the problem causing New York City parking meters to reject credit cards.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NYC Parking Meters Malfunctioning [Video]NYC Parking Meters Malfunctioning

A software problem has caused parking meters across New York City to reject credit cards and pre-paid parking cards. CBS2's Nick Caloway has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:57Published

NYC Parking Meters Not Taking Credit Cards [Video]NYC Parking Meters Not Taking Credit Cards

Thanks to outdated software, New York City parking meters are not taking credit cards.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.