Former delegate sentenced to 6 months in prison for theft of campaign funds

HEADING TO FEDERAL PRISON.TAWANNA GAINES PLEADED GUILTYTO TAKING CAMPAIGN FUNDS FORPERSONAL USE.

WMAR 2 NEWS'SDON HARRISON SPOKE WITH HERAFTER HER SENTENCING HEARINGTODAY.Track: Former Prince George'sCounty Delegate, DemocratTawanna Gaines, was sentencedto 6 months in Federal Prisonand 2 months of home detentionfor close to $23,000 incampaign fund misuse.Prosecutors said Gainesfunneled campaign money into aPaypal account and madepersonal purchases throughthat account.

Sot: If you cango anywhere in the state ofMaryland, I've made adifference.... Track: Severalhigh profile players ofAnnapolis spoke on her behalftoday.

One of Annapolis's mostinfluential lobbyist, BruceBariano, former GovernorMartin O'Malley's chief ofstaff, John Griffin and Courtof Appeals judge of PG county,Michele Hotten, testified inperson.

New House Speaker,Adrian Jones, wrote to thejudge and told him sheconsidered Gaines a closefriend.

Even though Gaines wasthe chairman for the CapitalBudget Committee, she said shewas confused with her pay palaccount that prosecutors saidshe used for a pool cover,dental bills and hairappointments.

Sot: Paypal isnew over the last 12 or 13years, sometimes you couldcheck what to take out of howto expend it so.

Track: Gaineswas also ordered to payrestitution.

Her daughter,Anitra Edmond, acted as hertreasurer and pleaded guiltyto misusing funds of more than$35,000 for personal use.

Sot:My daughter won't talk to meso, I pray for her everyday..... Track: What is nextfor Gaines after she servesher jail time.

Sot: For thelast 40 years i've beenworking for the people of thestate of Maryland and PrinceGeorge's county... I get torest now.

Stand up: FormerDelegate Gaines will report tofederal prison next monthstart serving her sentence.her daughter will be sentencnet month.

