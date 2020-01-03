Members of Michigan's congressional delegation respond to US killing of Iranian general

The United States killed Iran's top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport early on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically ratchet up tensions in the region.



