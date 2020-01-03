Global  

Trump says ordered killing of Iranian general to prevent war

Trump says ordered killing of Iranian general to prevent war

Trump says ordered killing of Iranian general to prevent war

President Donald Trump said on Friday he ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani to stop a war, not start one, saying the Iranian military commander was planning imminent attacks on Americans.
Trump says ordered killing of Iranian general to prevent war, not start one

President Donald Trump said on Friday he ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani to stop a war, not...
