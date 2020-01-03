Global  

Trending: Justin Bieber Releases Single & More

Justin Bieber releases a new single titled 'Yummy' along with tour dates and a future album in the works.
Justin Bieber releases 'Yummy,' presumably for wife Hailey Baldwin, as first solo single in four years

Justin Bieber wasted no time releasing music early into the new year. 
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Justin Bieber kicks off 2020 comeback with new single

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber released his first solo single in four years on Friday, kicking off a...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsBillboard.com



alltimetrsh

Jo So #worldwar3 is trending the same day justin bieber releases new music and y'all really think it's a coincidence?? 3 hours ago

younityyy

younis i know justin bieber mad asf rn. homie hyped up his music before 2020 and when he finally releases his new single..… https://t.co/mOJVbYadtV 5 hours ago

sprogzz

𝐉𝐞𝐬𝐬🗯 Hang on. #WorldWarThree is trending on twitter the same day Justin Bieber releases #yummy... where @shanedawson at #conspiracytheories 11 hours ago

Aedriian

Ayyydrian “US and Iran” “WWIII” “US orders air strike on Iranian general” all starts trending. “Justin Bieber releases new… https://t.co/49HgFxSVje 12 hours ago

tarunj096

Tarun Jain The Day Justin Bieber Releases a song and we all see #WorldWarIII trending! Talk About Unfortunate 😂! #YummyOutNow 15 hours ago

Beeqah1602

💜Golden Maknae💜 🇿🇦 RT @pixhee: funny how as soon as the government starts a war, justin bieber releases a song to distract us and now it’s trending higher tha… 17 hours ago

pixhee

ً funny how as soon as the government starts a war, justin bieber releases a song to distract us and now it’s trendin… https://t.co/zR8M7xui2y 17 hours ago

notawholesomeme

bhaadmejaa Justin Bieber releases Yummy and people start trending World War 3. What is this hatred? 😂 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber Returns With New Single ‘Yummy’ [Video]Justin Bieber Returns With New Single ‘Yummy’

Bieber is back! ET Canada has all the details on Justin Bieber’s comeback single “Yummy”, which was released more than four years after his last album, ‘Purpose’.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:21Published

Justin Bieber Reportedly Taps Travis Scott and Post Malone for New Album [Video]Justin Bieber Reportedly Taps Travis Scott and Post Malone for New Album

Justin Bieber Reportedly Taps Travis Scott and Post Malone for New Album. According to TMZ.com, Bieber is planning to drop his first studio album since 2015's 'Purpose' in March. It will reportedly..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:49Published

