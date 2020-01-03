Global  

Chief Craig message to celebratory New Year's Eve shooters: 'We've identified all of you.'

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Friday during a press conference on 2019 crime statistics, that the 14 people shown in a viral video of celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve have been identified.
