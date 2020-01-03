Chief Craig message to celebratory New Year's Eve shooters: 'We've identified all of you.'

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Friday during a press conference on 2019 crime statistics, that the 14 people shown in a viral video of celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve have been identified.



Recent related videos from verified sources New Year's celebratory gunfire drops by half in West Palm Beach, according to police Riviera Beach Police also saw a 2.5 percent decrease in shots fired over New Year’s Eve. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:58Published 6 days ago Rideshare Driver's Windshield Hit by Stray Bullet on New Year's Eve It was a close call for a California rideshare driver on New Year's Eve after he said a stray bullet struck his windshield while he and a passenger were inside his car. Credit: KTXL Duration: 01:25Published 6 days ago