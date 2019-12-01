Trending: Cameron Diaz Reveals She's A Mother on Instagram

Actress Cameron Diaz revealed to the world on Instagram that she is now a mother,



Recent related videos from verified sources Cameron Diaz's exes prove there's something about her While Benji Madden may have locked her down, Cameron Diaz left quite a few men in her dating past. Find out who stole Cameron's heart ... and who struck out. Credit: Page Six Duration: 00:52Published 2 weeks ago Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her Movie (2000) Glenn Close, Cameron Diaz, Calista Flockhart Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her Movie Trailer (2000) Plot synopsis: Five loosely intertwined stories of the emotional issues facing individual middle-aged Angelenas are presented. In "This.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 02:27Published on December 1, 2019