Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Zlatan scores in Milan friendly

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Zlatan scores in Milan friendly

Zlatan scores in Milan friendly

Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't take long to shine for AC Milan with a goal and assist just a few hours after his unveiling in Italy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gbomekwi1

先生 對於他們 ®️🇬🇭 RT @SportsObama: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores And Gets Assist On AC Milan Debut In 9-0 Friendly Win. "I received even more calls after the ga… 1 day ago

SportsObama

SportsObama.com Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores And Gets Assist On AC Milan Debut In 9-0 Friendly Win. "I received even more calls after… https://t.co/XhQnvbO0bZ 1 day ago

juliancooper_

Julian Cooper RT @sportbible: Zlatan Ibrahimovic told reporters "I'm not here as a mascot" after he made a great start to life at AC Milan. He’s ready… 1 day ago

sportbible

SPORTbible Zlatan Ibrahimovic told reporters "I'm not here as a mascot" after he made a great start to life at AC Milan. He’… https://t.co/1r86rX35xC 2 days ago

Tuko_co_ke

Tuko.co.ke Zlatan Ibrahimovic got off and running as he marked his return to AC Milan with a bang, scoring one and assisting a… https://t.co/bihvF0UVjr 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.