Netflix Says Doesn't Have Deal With Former Nissan CEO 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published Netflix Says Doesn't Have Deal With Former Nissan CEO Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn does not have a deal with Netflix, a company spokesperson told Business Insider. French newspaper Le Monde wrote that Ghosn signed an exclusive deal with Netflix a few months ago, and other publications had joked that the disgraced auto executive was at the center of a real-life story worthy of a Netflix thriller.