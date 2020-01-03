Netflix Says Doesn't Have Deal With Former Nissan CEO

Global  

Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn does not have a deal with Netflix, a company spokesperson told Business Insider.

French newspaper Le Monde wrote that Ghosn signed an exclusive deal with Netflix a few months ago, and other publications had joked that the disgraced auto executive was at the center of a real-life story worthy of a Netflix thriller.
