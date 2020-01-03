Global  

Death Of Quassem Soleimani Causes Retaliation Concerns

Death Of Quassem Soleimani Causes Retaliation Concerns

Death Of Quassem Soleimani Causes Retaliation Concerns

Watertown restaurant manager Mohsen Tehrani fears war is next following the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani.

WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
