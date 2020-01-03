Death Of Quassem Soleimani Causes Retaliation Concerns now < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:59s - Published Death Of Quassem Soleimani Causes Retaliation Concerns Watertown restaurant manager Mohsen Tehrani fears war is next following the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports. 0

