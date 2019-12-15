New business turns trash to soil

Will apply for a grant to be able to purchase ipads for those veterans who are currently not able to connect to the app.

41nbc's chip matthews reports.

:01 :07 sot - candace neller-harper - owner of second hand soil "i just want to save the planet."

For this monroe county woman, the path to a greener planet is about more than the car she drives.

In december, candace neller-haper started a mission to reduce the amount of trash sent to middle georgia landfills.

Trash picked up by trucks that don't get the same mpg as her prius.

Sot - candace neller-harper - owner of second hand soil "garbage trucks get three miles to the gallon."

Neller-harper decided to do something to help out mother earth.

Sot - candace neller-harper - owner of second hand soil "i drop a bin off at your house, you fill it up with trash, which is like coffee grounds, eggshells, any food scraps, paper, cardboard and then a week later i come and pick it up."

She isn't in the business of hauling trash, but she is in business.

Sot - candace neller-harper - owner of second hand soil "i started a compost recycling business.