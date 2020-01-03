Global  

US Sending Troops To Middle East After Terminating Iranian General

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:07s
US Sending Troops To Middle East After Terminating Iranian General

US Sending Troops To Middle East After Terminating Iranian General

President Troop responds to terminating Iranian master terrorist, the strike marks a new escalation in Washington’s conflict with Iran, Frank Vascellaro and Amelia Santaniello reports (2:07).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – January 3, 2019
US deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Trump-ordered airstrike kills Iran general

The United States is deploying nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Middle East amid increased...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


US to send more troops to Middle East as Iran vows 'retaliation' after killing of top general — live updates

At least 3,000 more US troops will be deployed to the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Members of Michigan's congressional delegation respond to US killing of Iranian general [Video]Members of Michigan's congressional delegation respond to US killing of Iranian general

The United States killed Iran's top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport early on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:32Published

Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war [Video]Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war

Donald Trump insists he did not want to start a war, but end a war by killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Friday morning. He spoke to the press from his estate in Palm Beach,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

