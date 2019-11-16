Global  

Sneak Peek: Robert Herjavec Takes Zuum for a Spin

Are Zuum Technologies' electric rideable shoes ready for the big time?

Shark Robert Herjavec takes them for a test ride to see for himself.

From season 11, episode 10 of Shark Tank.

Watch Shark Tank SUNDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
Watch full episodes of Shark Tank online at ABC.

Stream Sneak Peek: Robert Herjavec Takes Zuum for a Spin instantly.




