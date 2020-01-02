Global  

Fifth inmate killed in state prison

Fifth inmate killed in state prison

Fifth inmate killed in state prison

A fifth inmate has died in violence in a Mississippi prison as several fights broke out among prisoners at three state prisons.
Fifth inmate killed in state prison

- a fifth inmate has died in- violence in a mississippi - prison, as several fights broke- out among prisoners at 3- state prisons.- sunflower county coroner heathe- burton says 36 year old - dennoris howell was stabbed to- death before dawn this- morning at the state- penitentiary at parchman.

- howell is the fifth inmate to b- killed by another inmate- since sunday, and the third at- parchman.

- another inmate was stabbed in - this morning's 3am incident and- was taken to a memphis hospital- some local officals have- described the violence as - gang-related, but state - officals haven't said what's- driving the



