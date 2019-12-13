Global  

New year, more tiny homes

The new year will soon bring new homes for Camp Fire survivors.
New year, more tiny homes

The new year will soon bring new homes for camp fire survivors.

More tiny homes are under construction in oroville this month-- they'll go to people who lost everything in the camp fire.

The organization "tiny homes for camp fire survivors" has given away10 homes in the last 11 months.

Founder alyssa nolan says her goal this year is to give away at least one tiny home a month.

Today has been overwhelming to think that we've been here a year and all that we've done... right now 6 homes are under construction.

One will go to a woman who has been living in her van since the camp fire.

Another will go to a family of five from magalia.

The third will go to a family of three that has been moving around constantly since the fire.

