10pm New Year's Day Baby

0
Turn the calendar over to january and it symbolizes a new beginning and the start of a new year.

However, for one st.

Joseph family, it has even extra meaning as they'll have a new baby as a part of their 2020.

Meet malakai sebastian ingargiola.the newborn son of miranda sisk and giuseppe ingargiola entered the world at 12 minutes past noon on wednesday, january first, making him the first baby of the year born at mosaic life care.and the first baby of the 2020s "i was so excited about this decade part.

There's a difference about him being the first baby of the new year, but the new decade?

It's crazy."malakai will have an older brother waiting for him at home, but dad says having a little baby in the house will be a new challenge."with a new born experience it's going to be pretty new to me.

But i've got a pretty good partner who will help me along the way."and as for the baby's name, malakai -- his mother says there could have been no other name for her baby."i was just there taking a nap and i was like 'his name is malakai, i just know it.'

He just named himself."

Malakai weighed in at a svelt 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 20 inches long.

He is healthy -- and his parents say they're going to raise their new son up right -- to be a kansas city



