Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'They just let it burn.' Owner of Detroit home that caught fire speaks out over controversial firefighter photo

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:50s - Published < > Embed
'They just let it burn.' Owner of Detroit home that caught fire speaks out over controversial firefighter photo

'They just let it burn.' Owner of Detroit home that caught fire speaks out over controversial firefighter photo

The man whose mother owned a Detroit home where firefighters posed for a picture in front of the burning house spoke to 7 Action News, saying he&apos;s at a loss for words at what happened.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'They just let it burn.' Owner of Detroit home that caught fire speaks out over controversial firefighter photo [Video]'They just let it burn.' Owner of Detroit home that caught fire speaks out over controversial firefighter photo

The man whose mother owned a Detroit home where firefighters posed for a picture in front of the burning house spoke to 7 Action News, saying he's at a loss for words at what happened.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:49Published

'The battle is not mine. It's the Lord's.' Family speaks out after gunman opens fire, injuring woman and bab [Video]'The battle is not mine. It's the Lord's.' Family speaks out after gunman opens fire, injuring woman and bab

There was an overwhelming presence of fear as bullets riddled a home on Detroit’s west side.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.