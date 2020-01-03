Global  

Chief Under Investigation By State Fire Marshal

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
WAAY 31's Breken Terry joined lived outside the fire department where a Tuscumbia fire chief is under investigation.
0
The colbert county sheriff told me his deputies assisted the fire marshal's office with a search of the tuscumbia fire department.

He confirmed it's connected to fire chief rodney mcanally.

Vo sheriff frank williamson told me since it's an on going investigation led by the state-- he cant say anything else.

Tuscumbia mayor kerry underwood told me the investigation has nothing to do with the city but stems from an incident in littleville.

Mcanally was the littleville volunteer fire chief until last march.

That's when the county commission asked him to step down.

Live: i obtained the front page of this police report.

It states about $250,000 in cash and equipment was taken from the littleville volunteer fire department since 2015.

The report does not name anyone as a suspect and the state fire marshalls office declined to comment.

Live in tuscumbia, bt, waay 31 news.




