Keep Dublin Laurens beautiful invites community to recycle Christmas tree, electronics

If you’re looking for a way to get rid of your Christmas tree now that the holidays are over – you have a chance for free Saturday.
If you're looking for a way to get rid of your live christmas tree, you can do that for free tomorrow.

Keep dublin-laurens beautiful invites you to its annual christmas tree recycling event tomorrow at the home depot in dublin between 9 a-m and 1 p-m.

The trees will be chipped and used as mulch - instead of going to a landfill.

To keep trees from going and getting buried in the landfill we take them and have a chipped and a georgia power sponsored our chipper different companies across the state and we use the mulching parks and for rosier some people like to bring a bag and take their mulch home smell c1 3 b13 so good so i'm quite a lot of people just like to come and sniff the air you can also bring any electronics you want recycled.

