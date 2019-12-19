Global  

Report: Trump Administration Aims To Bypass Climate Change Factor In Infrastructure Projects

The Trump Administration reportedly wants to exclude climate change consideration from infrastructure planning.
Trump Rule Would Exclude Climate Change in Infrastructure Planning

The administration will propose that federal agencies be allowed to disregard climate change when...
NYTimes.com - Published


