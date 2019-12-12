EXCLUSIVE! Watch The Fisker Ocean Unveiling Live Only On Digital Trends

Fisker is about to unveil its Ocean electric crossover SUV to the world just ahead of CES 2020, and the company chose Digital Trends as the event’s exclusive streaming platform.

You can watch the entire event live in the player above starting at 11:45 a.m.

PT on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

We’ll be livestreaming from the unveiling ceremony in sunny Los Angeles, which will be attended by early adopters who have reserved the car.

Pricing will start in the vicinity of $40,000 before federal and local incentives enter the equation, and motorists who want to secure an early build slot can reserve an Ocean by sending the company a $250 deposit.

Alternatively, Fisker will launch a lease program when production starts in late 2021 that will cost $379 a month after a $3,000 down payment.

Customers will have the option of returning the car after a month, eight months, 22 months, or several years.