Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Local Lawmakers React To US Killing Iranian General

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Local Lawmakers React To US Killing Iranian GeneralNew Jersey Congressman Andy Kim says he has some concerns after the strike.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ASchickNews

Austin Schick Illinois lawmakers respond to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Soleimani https://t.co/ReI8eWeJui 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans [Video]Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

Congressional Leaders React To Killing Of Iran's Top General Qassem Soleimani [Video]Congressional Leaders React To Killing Of Iran's Top General Qassem Soleimani

It’s the one thing local members of Congress agree on — Qassem Soleimani was a bad guy.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.