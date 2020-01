Bills fans take over Houston for Wild Card Weekend

TEAM.NOW -- WHILE THEBILLS ARE PLAYING INENEMY TERRITORYTOMORROW.... THAT'SNOT STOPPING THELOUD AND PROUDBILLS MAFIA FROMTRAVELING TO TEXASFOR THE BIG GAME.WE HAVE TEAMCOVERAGE TONIGHT --BEGINNING WITHANCHOR ASHLEYROWE... AT ONE OFTHE BIGGEST PARTYSPOTS FOR BILLSFANS IN HOUSTON.FANS HAVE BEEN ATCHRISTIANS SINCE10AM BUT THE REALPARTY GETSUNDERWAY HERE INABOUT AN HOURWHEN THOUSANDS OFBILLS FANS AREEXPECTED TO BLOCKOFF THE STREET FORA PREGAME PARTY.RED BULL HAS A BARSET UP... THEY'VE GOTAN 18 WHEELERFILLED WITH LABBATBEER... SO MANY OFTHESE FANS AREPARTYING READY FORA WIN SOMETHINGTHEY HAVE NEVERSEEN BEFORE.

SOTHIS MEANS A LOT TOTHEM TO BE HERE.

I'VEMET SO MANY PEOPLEFROM ALL OVER, ASFAR AS CALIFORNIAAND NOVA SCOTIA.BUT ONCE THEY'REHERE THEY'RE ALLUNITED IN BUFFALO.ALRIGHT THANKS