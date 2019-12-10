Global  

Police: Man Arrested In Connection To Kidnapping And Killing Young Mother

Police: Man Arrested In Connection To Kidnapping And Killing Young Mother

Police: Man Arrested In Connection To Kidnapping And Killing Young Mother

Police have arrested a 41- year-old man believed to have kidnapped Monique Baugh in a Uhaul truck, investigators found tape and zip ties in the truck.

She was found shot and later died at North Memorial Hospital, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:33).

