Police: Man Arrested In Connection To Kidnapping And Killing Young Mother

Police have arrested a 41- year-old man believed to have kidnapped Monique Baugh in a Uhaul truck, investigators found tape and zip ties in the truck.

She was found shot and later died at North Memorial Hospital, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:33).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – January 3, 2019