Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Don't Waste Your Money: Publishers Clearing House scam takes $5,000 from Cincinnati woman

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Don't Waste Your Money: Publishers Clearing House scam takes $5,000 from Cincinnati womanThe Prize Patrol is gearing up for the new year, but so are scammers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

19Dumptrump

Dumptrump 19 This is what I’m always talking about! PCH will NEVER notify ANYONE by mail,on Twitter of anywhere else! https://t.co/z1E7i1wg2B 11 hours ago

JohnMic93707886

Michael Andre From Discover on Google https://t.co/EgupNWDjcv 17 hours ago

WriterSADavis65

Susan A. Davis Fake letter from Publishers Clearing House scams family https://t.co/TlFNEVUC4Q 17 hours ago

KSBY

KSBY Family scammed for thousands after receiving fake winning letter from Publishers Clearing House https://t.co/7Kuoq0t2Pc 20 hours ago

SoupMC

Michael Campbell RT @WMAR2News: Fake letter from Publishers Clearing House scams family https://t.co/JBoT51zSRj 1 day ago

snowingintexas

snow RT @sovereignnovels: Helpful tip: do NOT pay for the copyright for your manuscript before you start querying. It's a waste of money. Publis… 1 day ago

LeighLike1234

Leigh Nofp RT @WPTV: Family scammed for thousands after receiving fake winning letter from Publishers Clearing House https://t.co/HoiAjldKpH 1 day ago

WPTV

WPTV Family scammed for thousands after receiving fake winning letter from Publishers Clearing House https://t.co/HoiAjldKpH 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beware student loan scams [Video]Beware student loan scams

Consumer Reporter John Matarese helps you sport the warning signs so you don't waste your money.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:56Published

Fake PCH win scams family [Video]Fake PCH win scams family

A family is scammed for more than %$3,000 by a fake Publishers Clearing House winning letter

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.